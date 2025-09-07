Sparks Deliver Message to Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford, Rams Before NFL Season Opener

The Los Angeles Sparks, fresh off back-to-back road losses to the Atlanta Dream, return to Crypto.com Arena tonight to host the Dallas Wings.

L.A. fell to Atlanta, 86-75, in Wednesday's contest and 104-85 on Friday, respectively.

"We got three games left. We knew we had a tough stretch. We had more games than anybody to play, and we had very little rest to do it," assistant coach Mike Neighbors said after Friday's loss. "You see how these guys do fight. It's not that we're trying to implore them to keep fighting, it’s just to encourage and [help them] remember. We've had so many come-from-behind wins… it's never over ’til it's over with this group."

Wishing the best of luck to our friends at the @RamsNFL this season! 💜💛💙 pic.twitter.com/jJKymPSzIL — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) September 7, 2025

The purple and gold enter Sunday's contest against the Wings in must-win mode. L.A. enters the day sporting a 19-22 record and the No. 9 seed, continuing to battle with the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm for the coveted remaining WNBA postseason spots as this year's regular season comes to a close.

However, prior to the home game at Crypto.com Arena, the Sparks delivered a message to the NFL's Rams ahead of their 2025 season-opener — also on Sunday — against the Houston Texans at nearby SoFi Stadium.

🚨🔥 Aaron Donald hyping up the https://t.co/zw49CCSkDB Arena crowd at Sparks vs Sky:



LA leads Chicago, 76-69, midway through the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/cnwEe4v9GQ — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) May 25, 2025

"Wishing the best of luck to our friends at the @RamsNFL this season!" the Sparks wrote on X.

A plethora of former and current Rams stars have attended both NBA and WNBA games at Crypto.com Arena this past year — headlined by Puka Nacua and Aaron Donald, the latter of which sat courtside at L.A.'s win over Chicago on May 25.

