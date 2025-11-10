Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks, Dodgers Owner Magic Johnson Shares Thoughts on World Series Game 7 Thriller

The L.A. legend shared his thoughts on the Dodgers' World Series win.
Ben Geffner|
Dodger Stadium's infield shows off a display honoring the 2025 World Series champions in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win their second straight World Series title and third in last six years.
Dodger Stadium's infield shows off a display honoring the 2025 World Series champions in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win their second straight World Series title and third in last six years. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers completed a 5-4, 11-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 1 — cementing back-to-back World Series titles.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents 

The WNBA's L.A. Sparks, and star forward Dearica Hamby, were among those to share a myriad of support following the Dodgers' victory.

Furthermore, on Nov. 2, Lakers' legend Magic Johnson delivered multiple messages on X.

"ANOTHER WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP!!!" Johnson wrote.

"18 Championship rings for me! NCAA Championship with MSU, 11 Lakers (5 playing, 5 as an owner and 1 as an executive), 1 LA Sparks, 1 LAFC, 1 Team Liquid, and now 3 with the Dodgers!" he added.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence   

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the purchase of the Sparks in 2014 by Guggenheim Partners, an investment group led by Johnson, Mark Walter and fellow Dodger co-owners Todd Boehly, Robert Patton and Stan Kasten.

In 2016, Johnson was part of the Sparks' third WNBA title in franchise history — led by L.A. icon Candace Parker. Now, he celebrates yet another World Series title with the Dodgers.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News