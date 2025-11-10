Sparks, Dodgers Owner Magic Johnson Shares Thoughts on World Series Game 7 Thriller
The MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers completed a 5-4, 11-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 1 — cementing back-to-back World Series titles.
The WNBA's L.A. Sparks, and star forward Dearica Hamby, were among those to share a myriad of support following the Dodgers' victory.
Furthermore, on Nov. 2, Lakers' legend Magic Johnson delivered multiple messages on X.
"ANOTHER WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP!!!" Johnson wrote.
"18 Championship rings for me! NCAA Championship with MSU, 11 Lakers (5 playing, 5 as an owner and 1 as an executive), 1 LA Sparks, 1 LAFC, 1 Team Liquid, and now 3 with the Dodgers!" he added.
The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the purchase of the Sparks in 2014 by Guggenheim Partners, an investment group led by Johnson, Mark Walter and fellow Dodger co-owners Todd Boehly, Robert Patton and Stan Kasten.
In 2016, Johnson was part of the Sparks' third WNBA title in franchise history — led by L.A. icon Candace Parker. Now, he celebrates yet another World Series title with the Dodgers.
