Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent

Julie Vanloo remembers the moment she first met Kevin Durant, her basketball idol.

Entering the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Belgium native made it her goal to meet him. During the Games’ opening ceremony, Vanloo spotted the former NBA MVP from afar — then immediately rushed over to introduce herself.

“I’m your biggest fan,” Vanloo, part of the Belgian women’s basketball national team, told Durant.

Despite a follow back from Durant on Instagram later that night, Vanloo was convinced he didn’t know who she was at the time. “I was actually a nobody [then],” she said. “But then he started to follow my journey.”

Now, nearly four years later, Durant — along with the remainder of the professional basketball landscape — knows of Vanloo. Currently starring with the Los Angeles Sparks, the 32-year-old guard has become a household name both in the WNBA and overseas.

Fueled by a pure love for basketball and an unflagging work ethic, Vanloo’s latest West Coast stop in her worldwide journey has certainly been fulfilling — but it’s far from over.

“I just want to keep having an impact,” she said. “I want to show people how skilled I am … to be a leader off the court, to be a good teammate, to be the best version of myself.”

Vanloo grew up in Ostend, Belgium, the largest city on the Belgian North Sea coast. The 5-foot-8 guard first played basketball when she was four, along with soccer and skating.

Through the years, however, the hoops fanatic — through careful observance and late-night watchings of then-Oklahoma City Thunder’s Durant, her inspiration in now wearing No. 35 — said her dream was to play abroad in the WNBA. It was a goal that was always realistic to her, Vanloo said.

“I just really invested and bet on myself,” Vanloo emphasized. “I took the right steps in my overseas commitments … and never stopped believing. It just was a matter of time — I just needed one coach and one GM to believe in me.”

After averaging over 13 points and eight rebounds for Galatasaray of the Turkish Super League during the 2023-24 campaign, Vanloo was signed by the Washington Mystics to a training camp contract in February of 2024.

The deal proved beneficial for both sides. Vanloo started 34 of 40 games for the Mystics in her debut season before being selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft.

The Belgium native carved out a primary role in the Valkyries’ backcourt through the first nine games of this year’s WNBA season before briefly stepping away to represent Belgium in the upcoming FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025, held abroad in Czechia, Germany, Italy and Greece from June 18 to 29.

The 5-foot-8 guard entered the tournament eyeing a second historic title — following her dominance as part of the "All-Star Five" alongside Emma Meesseman, Antonia Delaere, Kyara Linskens and now-Sparks teammate Julie Allemand in Belgium's first-ever EuroBasket crown in 2023.

Vanloo and Belgium delivered. An improbable 12-point comeback in the final three minutes against Spain cemented Belgium as just the third national team in history to defend a EuroBasket title.

After leaving the gym at 1 a.m., Vanloo skipped Belgium’s full celebration to rejoin the Valkyries in America. After a full day’s travel from Greece back to San Francisco, she received a text to meet at the team's offices — and was subsequently waived the same day.

“It was a rollercoaster for me, so I couldn’t really enjoy [the tournament title]. But I’m slowly processing everything,” she said.

Vanloo said a myriad of WNBA and European players and coaches reached out. The messages inspired confidence and helped her stay level-headed.

Immediately following the announcement, Vanloo wrote a message on Instagram, saying, “Literally just touched down in the Bay. I need some time to process all of this.”

But the next 72 hours were a blur.

Per her agent’s recommendation, Vanloo boarded a redeye flight to New York and was signed by the Sparks three days later.

Just hours after becoming a member of the purple and gold on July 3, Vanloo suited up to play in Los Angeles’ road contest against New York.

“When we heard that the Valkyries waived [Julie Vanloo], I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her," head coach Lynne Roberts said. "We were hopeful, and then we wouldn't know for sure until 5 p.m. [on Thursday], so she was actually waiting outside the arena, [Barclays Center], until we got the call with her luggage.

"The things these players go through is remarkable, all to play. Now we've got two Belgian players, the one-two backcourt for the EuroBasket champs… so we're excited about it," Roberts added.

Since the official signing, Vanloo has averaged double-digit minutes across 10 games — impressing alongside Allemand. She poured in a season-high 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc for Los Angeles against Minnesota on July 10.

“I’m very happy to be reuniting with Julie [Allemand] again … It’s really nice that we’re actually spending time here in LA, playing for the same team,” Vanloo said. “I love the [Sparks] organization. They’ve welcomed me since the very first moment.”

Vanloo’s WNBA journey comes full circle on Saturday, when the red-hot Sparks — winners of six of their last seven games — travel to Golden State for a rematch with the Valkyries.

“I’m not going there out of spite … I’m actually very happy to be back where it all started in the Bay,” she said. “Of course I want to beat them, but it’s [just] a game.”

From Belgium to Golden State to Los Angeles, and with a plethora of bucket-list accomplishments earned along the way, Vanloo’s goal has always remained the same — to make a personalized impact while continually growing as both a player and leader.

