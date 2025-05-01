Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
Georgia Amoore suffered an injured ACL during the Washington Mystics' practice on Tuesday, per a team release. The injury news came just over two weeks after the rookie guard was drafted No. 6 overall to the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft — the fifth first-round pick from Kentucky in program history.
A plethora of emotional support messages flooded social media in the wake of Amoore's injury announcement — one of which stood out.
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, someone Amoore calls one of her favorite all-time players and role models within basketball, took to Instagram on April 30 to provide a personalized message for the injured rookie.
Read more: A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
"She will be back better than ever," Plum wrote.
The two-time WNBA champion tagged Amoore with a photo of the pair from Under Armour's Dawg Class, a three-day training and mentorship experience for 12 of the best female collegiate basketball guards, held just days ago from April 18–20 in Phoenix.
This year marked the third edition of the now-annual Dawg Class, originally created by Plum and sponsored by Under Armour for its inaugural camp in 2023.
“The impact that we’ve already made in terms of the growth that these women have [experienced] in just a short amount of time is really cool to see,” Plum told NBC Sports' On Her Turf in 2023. "I’m really proud to be a part of it, and this is beyond my expectations.
“This is a baby step to a bigger vision, but I think that when you have something, you’ve got to share it. It’s like paying it forward ... if I can figure out a way to do that for them — or at least put them in touch with someone that can do that for them — that to me is purposeful," she continued.
Amoore is the only player to be selected for the camp in each of the three years since its introduction, per an X post from Phoenix Stevens.
She was named by Plum as the MVP "Dawg of the Camp" in 2023. Throughout a journey that's taken Amoore from Virginia Tech to Kentucky to now a rising star in the WNBA, Plum's Dawg Class has been with her every step of the way.
While there's no immediate timetable for Amoore's return, Mystics' head coach Sydney Johnson said the team will look forward to her providing point guard depth in 2026, per Monumental Sports Network's Tyler Byrum.
More Sparks news:
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks Reveal Full Roster for 2025 Training Camp
When Does Sparks' Kelsey Plum Return to Face Aces?
Sparks GM Details What Led to Sarah Ashlee Barker Pick
Sparks Sign Former Tar Heels Star Forward
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.