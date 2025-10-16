Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Rips WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

On Sept. 30, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier publicly challenged WNBA leadership — specifically, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert — in a direct exit-interview statement.

"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world," Collier said. "If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do.

"This conversation is not about winning or losing. It's about something much bigger. The real threat to our league isn't money, it isn't ratings, or even missed calls or physical play. It's the lack of accountability from the league office," she added.

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby, among other current WNBA players, have recently spoken out in support of Collier over recent weeks.

"Thank you for your bravery!!!!!!!!" Hamby wrote to Collier on X.

Furthermore, in a Oct. 9 story by ESPN's Katie Barnes, various other league stars — headlined by Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum — spoke on their respective relationships with Engelbert.

"It's not just what she says but how she says it," Plum said.

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



"We'll be back …[the culture] is changing," she said postgame on Thursday.

In addition, Plum spoke at length on feelings surrounding new WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.

"We can all win this, and that frustration has been boiling," Plum said. "This isn't [Cathy] or [the PA], it's both of us winning and upping our levels. The conversation has been combative and that's upping the frustration."

Plum, in her first season with L.A., averaged over 19 points, three rebounds and five assists per contest — guiding the purple and gold to 21-23 in 2025, a strong improvement from the Sparks' 8-32 record in 2024.

