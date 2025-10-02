Sparks' Kelsey Plum To Play in Unrivaled After Opting Out in 2024
Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum will play for Unrivaled Basketball this winter, according to a league announcement on Wednesday.
After its inaugural season last year without Plum, Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — now welcomes L.A.'s star guard in 2026.
Plum's decision to play comes less than a year after she opted out for Unrivaled's first season, initially deciding not to participate.
"I've decided to not take part in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in order to take some more time for myself this offseason," Plum posted in an Instagram story last November, per ESPN. "I appreciate the league understanding and being so accommodating. I wish the league and all of the players nothing but the best and I'm excited to watch!"
Plum enters her first season with Unrivaled after impressing in her first WNBA season in L.A. She averaged over 19 points, three rebounds and five assists per contest in 2025 — guiding the Sparks to an improved 21-23 record alongside first-year coach Lynne Roberts.
"On behalf of my teammates and I, we just want to say thank you [all] so much," Plum said in a postgame address to fans at Crypto.com Arena in mid-September. "We're here to win and playoffs are a standard, and moving forward, just want to let you guys know that things are changing here ... [We] appreciate the support in the meantime."
