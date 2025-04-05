Sparks Forward Lights Up Australian League Match in Offseason
The Los Angeles Sparks have a lot they need to improve on from last season. They were only able to win eight games last season, although they had some injuries happen to key players.
Rookie Cameron Brink, who was expected to elevate the team to new heights, tore her ACL in July. That forced her to miss half the season, just as she was starting to figure out the pro game.
This season, the Sparks are hoping for a much better year. They signed Kelsey Plum to help them become a contender to make the playoffs.
Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Takes Surprising Stance on WNBA Salaries
One of the players who they are expecting to step up in a big way is Anneli Maley. Maley has previously played with the Chicago Sky but was signed by the Sparks.
Maley is one of the new players that the Sparks think can really help their offensive game. They need more players who can score the basketball with a little more consistency.
In a recent game in the Australian league, she put up an incredible stat line. Maley had 29 points, 30 rebounds, and 10 assists, putting up an incredible triple-double.
Los Angeles would love to see her put up a stat line like this for them this summer. They think that they have a shot to make the playoffs this year if their players can actually stay healthy.
Maley has a shot to change what the Sparks look like. Of course, their most important players are still Brink and Plum. Those two women will decide how far this team goes.
More Sparks news: New Sparks Guard Kelsey Plum's Best Playoff Moments
No matter how well the Sparks play, they expect to win more than eight games this year. They truly believe that injuries were the only reason why they played so poorly.
They believe that free-agent singing like Maley is one of the reasons why they think they have a real shot to not just increase their win total from last year, but make the playoffs as well.
Even though she is young, they believe that she can blossom into more of an impact player. Her WNBA career thus far hasn't shown that.
More Los Angeles Sparks news: Sparks News: Candace Parker Reveals Ideal Guest List for Jersey Retirement
Can Sparks Sophomores Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson be All-Stars This Season?
For more news on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.