Sparks’ Legend Candace Parker, LeBron James Show Support for WNBA Hall of Fame Class
Just days before the Los Angeles Sparks' mid-September, 2025 regular-season finale loss to the Las Vegas Aces, WNBA legends Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Both during and following the Sept. 6 ceremony, multiple current and former L.A. icons showed support for the three WNBA honorees.
Sparks' legend Candace Parker reposted a graphic highlighting the trio, via Instagram Stories.
Parker spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold while helping the franchise to a WNBA championship in 2016. The former Sparks' star just recently had her No. 3 jersey retired into the Crypto.com Arena rafters at halftime of L.A.'s June 29 game against Chicago.
Parker will first be eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 — after retiring from professional basketball last year.
Furthermore, Lakers' star LeBron James — in attendance for the ceremony — shared an embrace with Bird and others, paying tribute to the WNBA's Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
The September ceremony came just months after former Sparks' guard-forward Alana Beard was officially inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 in June — in a separate ceremony at the Historic Tennessee Theater in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Beard was honored alongside Bird, Fowles and others, per a release.
