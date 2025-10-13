Sparks Legend Candace Parker Reflects on Watching WNBA Finals 'As A Fan'

The Los Angeles Sparks finished with a 21-23 record in 2025, just narrowly missing out on clinching a WNBA postseason berth.

Led by a mix of veterans and newcomers in Dearica Hamby, first-year coach Lynne Roberts and Kelsey Plum — who landed in L.A. in January via a blockbuster three-team trade — the purple and gold showed drastic improvement this year, just a season after ending 8-32 in 2024.

Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey officially in the LA rafters. pic.twitter.com/FLwpJs76Zn — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 29, 2025

The Las Vegas Aces completed a 4-0, WNBA Finals series sweep on Oct. 10 over the Phoenix Mercury to win their third championship in four years.

The Aces led this year's season series over the Sparks, 3-1. L.A.'s sole win against Las Vegas in 2025 came on June 11, in a dominant 97-89 road win.

Midway through this month's WNBA Finals, Sparks' legend Candace Parker reflected on now watching playoff games as a fan.

Parker retired from professional basketball last year after spending 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold.

She averaged over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists while helping L.A. to a title in 2016, the franchise's third WNBA championship. Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired in Crypto.com Arena's rafters on June 29, during halftime of a Sparks contest against the Chicago Sky.

"It's insane ... just in terms of being here and being able to witness how great these players are and how amazing it is to be in the [WNBA] Finals when I'm just a fan," Parker said. "I'm taking it all in stride — it's a win-win [for] whoever wins.

"Every game I end with a smile because somebody that I love is moving on," she added.

