Sparks Legend Candace Parker Reveals Dream WNBA Expansion Team Destination

Los Angeles Sparks' legend Candace Parker, just months after having her No. 3 jersey retired in Crypto.com Arena's rafters earlier this June, recently spoke on thoughts of WNBA expansion to future cities and states.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

On a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," Parker discussed the success of the Golden State Valkyries — a new team that's made its debut in 2025 — before transitioning to future opportunities for the WNBA to keep growing amid widespread popularity.

A new WNBA team in Tennessee would be CRAZY 🔥 what expansion cities are y'all excited for? @Uncrustables pic.twitter.com/jRYm9fsSq2 — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) August 20, 2025

"Tennessee, Nashville needs a team — I'm going to speak it into existence," she said. "We're going to keep trying to get a team and I hope that the WNBA and the NBA sees the value of Nashville being a part of the WNBA."

Parker's desire for a team in Tennessee comes eight months since an ownership group including Parker, Peyton Manning, Bill and Crissy Haslam, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw submitted a bid for a WNBA expansion team in Nashville on Jan. 30, per a release by the Pat Summitt Leadership Group.

An ownership group including Bill and Crissy Haslam, Candace Parker, Peyton Manning, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has submitted a bid for a WNBA expansion team in Nashville.



The Tennessee Summitt, named after Lady Vols coaching legend Pat Summitt, hope to begin play in 2028. pic.twitter.com/De8RsM5Tdd — Pat Summitt Leadership Group (@Pat_Summitt_LG) January 30, 2025

The team's proposed name was the Tennessee Summitt, named after former Tennessee Volunteers and Parker's former college coach, Pat Summitt.

Read more: Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Furthermore, prior to the Parker's No. 3 Sparks jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of their late-June game against the Chicago Sky, the three-time WNBA champion spoke on future league ownership possibilities.

“I’m super grateful for playing the game for as long as I was able to play, but I know the game prepared me for this phase of life, so for sure, I want to be in an ownership position ... 100 percent," Parker said. "But I also want to continue to impact the game on this side."

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.