Candace Parker Reveals Interest in Exploring Future WNBA Ownership

Prior to Los Angeles Sparks' legend Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of Sunday's home game against the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena, the three-time WNBA champion spoke on future league ownership possibilities.

“I’m super grateful for playing the game for as long as I was able to play, but I know the game prepared me for this phase of life, so for sure, I want to be in an ownership position ... 100 percent," Parker said. "But I also want to continue to impact the game on this side.

"So doing that alongside Adidas has been super special for me as the President of Women’s Basketball," she continued.

Parker's recent interest came less than a day after the WNBA formally announced the expansion to 18 teams by 2030 — adding three new franchises in Cleveland, Philadelphia and Detroit, per a league announcement on Monday.

Her pregame comments on Sunday were preceded by more initial interest from Parker — originally expressed in an appearance at Sport Beach at Cannes Lions earlier in June, according to the New York Post.

“I’m doing everything in my power to try to be involved or have an ownership piece in a WNBA team right now," Parker said. “I think that the growth you see on television, since we’re talking numbers, 95 percent of the sports shown on television is male. Do you think that number is going to go up… or down?

"I would like to bet there’s probably going to be more women’s sports shown on television.. and just that number alone is advertisement dollars, its growth, [and] it’s time," she added.

Parker became just the third player in Sparks' franchise history to have a jersey retired in the Crypto.com Arena rafters — joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

She still remains the sole player in league history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in the same season.

