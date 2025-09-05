Sparks Legend Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Lakers After Viral Paige Bueckers Game

Just over two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Sparks won a 81-80 thriller over the Dallas Wings on Aug. 20 at Crypto.com Arena. The victory served as a then-timely win for a streaky L.A. squad that's still searching for a 2025 playoff spot.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

Despite a career-high 44-point effort from Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers, Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum, who, with her team down by just one point on its final possession of the game, banked in a game-winning layup to outlast Dallas..

🚨KELSEY PLUM GAME-WINNER 🚨



Madness in LA. Plum spoils Paige Bueckers’ career-high 44 point game. Sparks win, 81-80.pic.twitter.com/rxVuD2pmy2 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 21, 2025

Though Bueckers' career night was spoiled, her career-high scoring barrage went viral across the professional basketball landscape — with a plethora of Sparks, Lakers and other L.A. icons later reacting on social media.

Former L.A. Lakers' legend Magic Johnson posted multiple X posts reflecting on the dramatic ending.

"A magical ending for my last night vs. Dallas! Kelsey Plum hit the game-winning shot in the 81-80 victory over the Wings!" he said.

Furthermore, Kristi Toliver, a Sparks franchise legend, also shared a reaction on X — paying tribute to Kobe Bryant after Bueckers' viral outing at Crypto.com Arena, the same building Bryant played home games in during a 20-year career with the Lakers.

"Just gotta say, what Paige did ... in Kobe’s house was special. Captain obvious clearly, but couldn’t let that one slip without tipping my cap. Salute," Toliver wrote.

Just gotta say, what Paige did last night in Kobe’s house was special. Captain obvious clearly, but couldn’t let that one slip without tipping my cap. Salute 🫡 — Kristi Toliver (@KristiToliver) August 21, 2025

Toliver, now retired and an assistant coach for the Phoenix Mercury, spent seven seasons with the purple and gold from 2010-16, playing a key role on L.A.'s 2016 WNBA championship team.

Furthermore, after three seasons in Washington from 2017-19, Toliver returned to the Sparks in 2020.

“Returning to Los Angeles is special to me for many reasons,” Toliver said in a 2020 release. “I’m ready for what’s ahead and can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to a successful and exciting season with the Sparks.”

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

The Maryland alum started 29 combined games for the Sparks across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, respectively, before closing her illustrious career with the Mystics in 2023.

Now, the Sparks, still looking to secure a 2025 playoff spot, take the Crypto.com Arena floor on Sunday to face Bueckers and the Wings once more.

L.A. leads this year's season series over Dallas, 3-0.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.