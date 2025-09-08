Sparks Legend Reacts to Caitlin Clark’s Season-Ending Injury Announcement

Last Thursday, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark announced via social media that she won't return to game action this season due to a season-ending injury.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty."

I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back… pic.twitter.com/paD5sEYG1q — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 5, 2025

Clark remained sidelined through the entirety of August after suffering a groin injury on July 15 — and absent for all of Indiana's 2025 matchups against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Following Clark's recent announcement, the star guard received a myriad of support and praise from others in and around the professional basketball landscape — some of which came from Sparks' legend Lisa Leslie.

"So sorry but I know this decision will be the best for your future!" Leslie commented on Instagram.

Leslie, a Hall of Famer, had her No. 9 jersey retired in 2010 — one of three current L.A. players in the rafters, the latest being Candace Parker's No. 3 retired in June.

Now, entering the final games of the 2025 regular season, the Sparks are still in the hunt for the final WNBA postseason spot. The purple and gold beat the Dallas Wings on Sunday night, 91-77.

