Sparks' Legend Reveals NCAA's Top-3 'Most Stable' Basketball Programs

Candace Parker, during her 13 illustrious seasons spent with the Los Angeles Sparks, averaged over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists while helping the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016 — the franchise's third title.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

Furthermore, Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired in Crypto.com Arena's rafters on June 29, during halftime of a Sparks home game against the Chicago Sky.

Do y'all agree on Candace Parker's top three most stable college WBB programs?! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7NabDsoEqi — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) October 1, 2025

On a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," Parker discussed the 'most stable' NCAA women's basketball programs — in both overall history and preparing players to play professionally in the WNBA.

"I think there are three staple programs throughout women's college basketball," Parker said. "You talk about Tennessee, you talk about the [South Carolina] Gamecocks and you talk about UConn.

"UConn, to me, is known for their guard play. I think Tennessee is known for their three-four position — and I think the Gamecocks are known for their posts," she added. "[All three] are all a huge reason why women's basketball in general is where it's at."

An updated look at the https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena rafters — now complete with Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey on the far left (retired on June 29).



20 combined championships and 17 retired jerseys between the Sparks and Lakers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aFfVIn0kE2 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 10, 2025

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

Following her legendary WNBA career with the Sparks and others — and after a retirement from professional basketball last year — Parker has expressed interest in bringing the WNBA to Tennessee, her former collegiate team and state.

An ownership group including Parker, Peyton Manning, Bill and Crissy Haslam, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw submitted a bid for a WNBA expansion team in Nashville on Jan. 30, per a release by the Pat Summitt Leadership Group.

"Tennessee, Nashville needs a team — I'm going to speak it into existence," she said. "We're going to keep trying to get a team and I hope that the WNBA and the NBA sees the value of Nashville being a part of the WNBA."

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.