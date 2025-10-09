Sparks’ Lisa Leslie Calls Out WNBA Refs to ‘Officiate Better’

Lisa Leslie, a Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Sparks legend, had her No. 9 jersey retired in 2010. The WNBA icon is one of three current L.A. players in the rafters, the latest being Candace Parker's No. 3 retired this past June.

On a recent episode of 'Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie,' the former Sparks' star addressed player concerns towards WNBA officiating — headlined by recent statements made by L.A.'s Kelsey Plum and other league stars.

"The refs and officials that we had, at times, would talk to us ... because we had relationships," Leslie said. "The officials are not there to be a part of the show. They just want to manage what's happening.

"And so in order to have officiating that's fair across the board, officials have to be committed to the WNBA and they have to be familiar with the tendencies of the players to be able to officiate better," she added. "[They] just can't come walking into this league with these basic rules about how basketball is officiated — and then just start giving out fouls or not giving out fouls."

Leslie's message comes just months after Plum was brutally honest when speaking about league officiating at WNBA All-Star media availability in July, per Robin Lundberg.

"I think people are getting frustrated at the consistency," Plum said. "So it's a ticky-tack [foul] here, then someone gets absolutely assaulted over here — and like, where is the line? And when did we call it? Why did we call it?

"I also think, too, a lot of teams specifically play me very physical, which I get," she added. "But a foul is a foul — a foul in the first quarter is a foul in the fourth quarter ... The officiating across the board, people have been frustrated with."

