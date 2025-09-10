Sparks Named Potential Landing Spot for Sky's Angel Reese in Trade

The Chicago Sky could attempt to move star forward Angel Reese following the 2025 WNBA season, with multiple interested teams expected to pursue a trade, according to Dallas Hoops Journal.

"Sky players, coaches and higher-ups are not happy with Reese after what she said to the Chicago Tribune," Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Mathur wrote in a Wednesday article.

The Chicago Sky could attempt to trade Angel Reese this summer, and she’s expected to draw interest from multiple teams 😳



“Multiple WNBA teams will pursue a trade for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese this offseason, sources told DallasHoopsJournal. Sky players, coaches and… pic.twitter.com/sf1cLzE8IO — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 10, 2025

Following the viral announcement, a plethora of potential trade destinations and landing spots for Reese — outside of Chicago — have flooded social media, one of which includes the Los Angeles Sparks.

"Washington and LA would be the only 2 teams with assets to land Angel Reese in a trade," one account said in a X post.

"LA Sparks should call Chicago and trade for Angel Reese," another wrote on X.

Reese already has ties to L.A. — her brother, Julian, recently signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent prior to this year's NBA Summer League.

Furthermore, throughout her first two seasons in the WNBA, the Chicago forward has maintained a close relationship with Sparks' Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie — who continues to serve as a primary mentor to Reese.

Lisa Leslie gives Angel Reese advice ahead of her sophomore season:



“The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your lay-ups. We’re going to fix that - it’s fixable for you. You’re going to get better, and I can help you get better.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/cqapgte0MF — Angel And Kamilla👯‍♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) February 13, 2025

Following a loss to L.A. in May, Reese spoke about her mentorship with the Sparks legend — whose No. 9 jersey was retired in 2010, one of three current L.A. players in the rafters.

"I think just being able to have somebody in my back pocket is always good," Reese said postgame.

Leslie frequently trained with Reese this past offseason, most notably seen during Reese's time playing in the Unrivaled Basketball League.

"When you look at what happened with Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in college, you know it was like the explosion that we needed," Leslie recently said on Locked On Women's Basketball.

The Sparks, despite winning a 88-83 thriller over MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, were officially eliminated from WNBA playoff contention.

The Seattle Storm, following their 74-73 win over Golden State the same night, claimed the No. 8 and final postseason spot — regardless of L.A.'s record in its final regular-season contest.

Fresh off Tuesday's victory over the Mercury, the Sparks close out their 2025 season on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. The purple and gold host the streaky Las Vegas Aces, a team that enters the regular-season finale having won 15 straight contests.

