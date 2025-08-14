Sparks Notes: Alissa Pili Details Career Resurgence, Julie Vanloo Shares WNBA Mindset

Los Angeles Sparks' guard Julie Vanloo says playing in the WNBA was a goal that was always realistic. Now, it’s her reality. “I bet on myself and never stopped believing,” she said. Read more on Vanloo's worldwide journey and one-of-a-kind mindset in an exclusive feature.

Alissa Pili was back home in Anchorage, Alaska, when the Sparks offered her a seven-day contract. It was a dream scenario for Pili, who was waived by the Minnesota Lynx on July 13 — following a first-round selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft — and signed by L.A. three weeks later.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent

Sparks' Alissa Pili's Career Resurgence Shaped by WNBA's Whirlwind Free Agent Process

The Art of a Block: Inside Sparks' Cameron Brink's Defensive Mindset Following Return

Sparks Host Dodgers Night in LA With Limited Edition Giveaway

Former Sparks Legend Gives Angel Reese Harsh Ranking Among WNBA Best

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reveals What She Missed Most Amid 13-Month Injury Recovery

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Reveals New Under Armour Shoe With Special Honor

Russell Westbrook Seen With Kings' DeMar DeRozan at Sparks Game Amid Free Agency Drama

How Did Cameron Brink Do in Sparks Season Debut?

Lakers Hall of Famer Reacts to Cameron Brink's Return to Sparks

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

A look at the Sparks x Dodgers giveaway at https://t.co/zw49CCSSt9 Arena tonight. 🔥🧢



The first 5,000 fans in attendance for “Dodgers Night” received the limited edition hat.



📝 Read more: https://t.co/G3FRwNwQ0G pic.twitter.com/7QPhTCoxDN — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 8, 2025

Lakers’ forward Jarred Vanderbilt in attendance for Sparks vs Storm. pic.twitter.com/fYQptvCCN4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

