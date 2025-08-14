Sparks Notes: Alissa Pili Details Career Resurgence, Julie Vanloo Shares WNBA Mindset
Los Angeles Sparks' guard Julie Vanloo says playing in the WNBA was a goal that was always realistic. Now, it’s her reality. “I bet on myself and never stopped believing,” she said. Read more on Vanloo's worldwide journey and one-of-a-kind mindset in an exclusive feature.
Alissa Pili was back home in Anchorage, Alaska, when the Sparks offered her a seven-day contract. It was a dream scenario for Pili, who was waived by the Minnesota Lynx on July 13 — following a first-round selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft — and signed by L.A. three weeks later.
