How Did Cameron Brink Do in Sparks Season Debut?

Despite the Los Angeles Sparks' 89-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday — snapping L.A.'s league-best five-game win streak — star forward Cameron Brink impressed in limited minutes.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Tuesday night marked Brink's 2025 season debut and her first game played in 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

Cameron Brink’s first WNBA basket in 13 months comes on her first shot attempt of the game — less than a minute after checking into Tuesday’s contest. pic.twitter.com/zhhzIQVxZq — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Brink finished with five points and three rebounds — two of which came on the offensive glass — as well as one block, one steal and one assist in just 13 minutes off the bench. Furthermore, she held a plus-minus of five — just one of three Sparks to boast a positive plus-minus.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

The 6-foot-4 forward's first basket of the night came on her first shot attempt of the game — in the form of a triple less than a minute after checking into Tuesday's contest.

Her final two points, a pair of free throws, came in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

A look at the Sparks’ full active roster for the first time all season — including Cameron Brink.



LA looks for a league-best sixth straight win tonight vs the Aces. pic.twitter.com/f63GoGRm3S — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said she expected Brink would be on a likely minutes restriction prior to Tuesday's debut.

"It's great," Roberts said of Brink's return at Monday's practice. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now ... [but] just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup ... play with gratitude.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Julie Allemand sharing her routine pregame juggling drill with Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks vs Aces. 🤹‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSMmsqzujR — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

"July 29th, [we] have all 11 players healthy," she added. "Sometimes the hardest times in life are the biggest lessons ... [Brink] will be a better player because of this."

Expect Brink's minutes to increase throughout the final month of the WNBA regular season as she reclaims a primary spot in Los Angeles' active rotation. Brink and the Sparks look to gain back recent momentum and make a playoff push.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.