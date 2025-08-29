Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Earns Prestigious Honor, LA's Coach Shares Bold Thinking

Los Angeles Sparks' forward Cameron Brink was slotted at No. 9 overall in ESPN's latest "25 Under 25" list on Wednesday, which ranked the WNBA's best young players with the highest ceiling. After impressing in recent weeks — despite a minutes restriction — since returning to L.A.'s active rotation, ESPN ranked the 2024 first-round pick alongside these fellow WNBA stars.

Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum, who, with L.A. down by one point on its final possession of last Wednesday night's home contest against Dallas Wings, banked in a game-winning layup. Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts shared her immediate reactions on Plum's clutch sequence, as well as a bold, behind-the-scenes thought behind Plum’s final shot.

Great screen assist from Cameron Brink — leading to a Kelsey Plum layup.



Might not show up on the stat sheet, but Brink and LA’s frontcourt have put together a plethora of impactful screen-related motions early against Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/KXEVvoLRxm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 27, 2025

Kelsey Plum warming up ahead of Sparks vs Mercury: pic.twitter.com/WBuhM5DR2s — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 27, 2025

The NBA's 24-second shot clock — created by Danny Biasone and first adopted in 1954 — will have a new look in October.



The Lakers’ home arena recently made the change to the all-new circular, LED-infused shot clock:https://t.co/ruxWdAd3Tu — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Paige Bueckers with a TOUGH basket over Kelsey Plum. 😳🔥



Bueckers has eight of Dallas’ first 11 points. pic.twitter.com/kRJSlebWmT — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 21, 2025

