Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Earns Prestigious Honor, LA's Coach Shares Bold Thinking
Los Angeles Sparks' forward Cameron Brink was slotted at No. 9 overall in ESPN's latest "25 Under 25" list on Wednesday, which ranked the WNBA's best young players with the highest ceiling. After impressing in recent weeks — despite a minutes restriction — since returning to L.A.'s active rotation, ESPN ranked the 2024 first-round pick alongside these fellow WNBA stars.
Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum, who, with L.A. down by one point on its final possession of last Wednesday night's home contest against Dallas Wings, banked in a game-winning layup. Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts shared her immediate reactions on Plum's clutch sequence, as well as a bold, behind-the-scenes thought behind Plum’s final shot.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner