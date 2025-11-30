Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Joins Unrivaled, Candace Parker Earns Hall of Fame Honor
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink will play for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement. Brink rejoins Unrivaled in 2026, just a year after initially joining last December, but having to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to injury.
Brink joins the Breeze and teams up with fellow Sparks' teammate Rickea Jackson and Dallas Wings' star guard Paige Bueckers, per release.
Furthermore, former Sparks star Candace Parker, who spent 13 seasons with L.A. and led the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016, will be inducted into the 2026 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class on June 27, per an announcement.
Parker joins WNBA icons Elena Delle Donne and Cheryl Reeve in receiving the honor. ESPN announcer Doris Burke will also be inducted.
