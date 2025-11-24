Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers Team Up, Candace Parker on Hall of Fame
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink rejoins Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — this winter.
Brink joins the Breeze and teams up with fellow Sparks' teammate Rickea Jackson and Dallas Wings' star guard Paige Bueckers, per release.
Furthermore, WNBA legends Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore were recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, prior to the Sparks' 2025 regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Aces.
Both during and following the ceremony, a plethora of current and former L.A. icons showed support for the WNBA honorees, including Sparks' legend Candace Parker — who will first be eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
