Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Set to Make Season Debut, Kelsey Plum Breaks Record in Win Over Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink announced that she is planning on making her 2025 season debut on Tuesday, July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces, per John W. Davis. “It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said at Monday afternoon's practice.
Fueled by dynamic offense from Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Los Angeles Sparks survived a 101-99 thriller over the New York Liberty on Saturday — to win a league-best fifth straight contest. A trio of made threes by Plum cemented the star guard as the only player in the WNBA to reach the mark in seven consecutive games
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals When She'll Make 2025 Season Debut
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Breaks WNBA Record in Win Over Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu
Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Nears Return, Fever Star Fined $500 After Calling Out Refs
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’
Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update
Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt
Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.