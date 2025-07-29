Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Set to Make Season Debut, Kelsey Plum Breaks Record in Win Over Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink announced that she is planning on making her 2025 season debut on Tuesday, July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces, per John W. Davis. “It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said at Monday afternoon's practice.

Fueled by dynamic offense from Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Los Angeles Sparks survived a 101-99 thriller over the New York Liberty on Saturday — to win a league-best fifth straight contest. A trio of made threes by Plum cemented the star guard as the only player in the WNBA to reach the mark in seven consecutive games

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals When She'll Make 2025 Season Debut

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Breaks WNBA Record in Win Over Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Nears Return, Fever Star Fined $500 After Calling Out Refs

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’

Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update

Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt

Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

BREAKING: After missing over a year due to an ACL tear, Cameron Brink plans to make her season debut on Tuesday, per @johnwdavis.



“It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said.https://t.co/xCzLi5KJ0t — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 28, 2025

Brink will likely be on a minutes restriction in Tuesday’s season debut, per Sparks’ coach Lynne Roberts. https://t.co/QydXg05J0k — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 28, 2025

CAMERON BRINK IS BACK FOR THE SPARKS!!!!!https://t.co/D88vdZLq7R — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 28, 2025

The scene at https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena after the Sparks beat the Mystics, 99-80.



LA claims its first set of back-to-back wins this season — heading into the WNBA All-Star Break on a high note.



Hamby led with 26 points. Jackson and Plum added 22 and 20, respectively. pic.twitter.com/clZgqoMY6A — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Rickea Jackson converts on a WILD baseline and-one layup. 🔥📈



Sparks on a tear to close the first half over the Mystics. Plum and Jackson have combined for 22 points already. pic.twitter.com/zLm7WumiTd — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 16, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.