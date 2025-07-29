Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Set to Make Season Debut, Kelsey Plum Breaks Record in Win Over Liberty

Ben Geffner|
Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks players huddle around forward Cameron Brink during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink announced that she is planning on making her 2025 season debut on Tuesday, July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces, per John W. Davis. “It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said at Monday afternoon's practice.

Fueled by dynamic offense from Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Los Angeles Sparks survived a 101-99 thriller over the New York Liberty on Saturday — to win a league-best fifth straight contest. A trio of made threes by Plum cemented the star guard as the only player in the WNBA to reach the mark in seven consecutive games

