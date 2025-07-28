Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals When She'll Make 2025 Season Debut

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink announced that she is planning on making her 2025 season debut on Tuesday, July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces, per John W. Davis.

More news: Caitlin Clark Has No Timeline to Return as Matchup With Sparks Looms

“It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said at Monday afternoon's practice.

BREAKING: After missing over a year due to an ACL tear, Cameron Brink plans to make her season debut on Tuesday, per @johnwdavis.



“It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said.https://t.co/xCzLi5KJ0t — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 28, 2025

Last Wednesday, ahead of L.A.'s road contest against Connecticut, Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports. Now, she officially rejoins a red-hot Sparks' team fresh off a league-best five consecutive wins.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

Breaking: LA Sparks star forward Cameron Brink told me she is planning to play against the Las Vegas Aces tommorow night. pic.twitter.com/DoGh6S6goK — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) July 28, 2025

The announcement comes less than two weeks since Brink's 5-on-5 practice session at a recent Sparks practice, after which head coach Lynne Roberts said she was hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July.

Now, the star forward is back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's WNBA regular season.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.