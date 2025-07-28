Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals When She'll Make 2025 Season Debut

Ben Geffner|
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink announced that she is planning on making her 2025 season debut on Tuesday, July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces, per John W. Davis.

“It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said at Monday afternoon's practice.

Last Wednesday, ahead of L.A.'s road contest against Connecticut, Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports. Now, she officially rejoins a red-hot Sparks' team fresh off a league-best five consecutive wins.

The announcement comes less than two weeks since Brink's 5-on-5 practice session at a recent Sparks practice, after which head coach Lynne Roberts said she was hopeful in Brink returning to Los Angeles' active rotation by the end of July.

Now, the star forward is back as the Sparks look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's WNBA regular season.

