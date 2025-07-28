Sparks' Kelsey Plum Breaks WNBA Record in Win Over Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu

Fueled by dynamic offense from Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson, the Los Angeles Sparks survived a 101-99 thriller over the New York Liberty on Saturday — winning their fifth straight contest.

The victory provided the Sparks the longest active winning streak in the WNBA.

Jackson and Plum poured in 24 and 20 points, respectively — besting a 30-point effort from New York's Sabrina Ionescu. A clutch buzzer-beating layup by Jackson served as the game-winner, breaking a 99-99 deadlock as time expired.

L.A.'s 101-point total marked the first time in franchise history that its scored over 90 points in five straight games — as well as the first time the Sparks have ever reached 100-plus in back-to-back games.

A trio of made threes by Plum cemented the star guard as the only player in the WNBA to reach the mark in seven consecutive games — the longest streak of such throughout the league this season.

A red-hot 35-point first quarter scoring clip by the Sparks provided a double-digit lead almost immediately. Guard Julie Allemand finished with 10 assists, eight of which came in the fast-paced first half — matching her career-most in a single half.

Los Angeles searchs for yet another victory this Tuesday, when it returns home to face the Las Vegas Aces.

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.