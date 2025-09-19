Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Talks Injury, GM Speaks on Missing WNBA Playoffs
Earlier this week, just days after a season-ending loss to the Las Vegas Aces that closed the Los Angeles Sparks' 2025 season, star forward Cameron Brink posted thoughts via Instagram stories — sharing her immediate reactions after suffering a bloody injury in L.A.'s season finale.
Furthermore, immediately following the loss, Sparks' general manager Raegan Pebley spoke on how she evaluated this year's campaign as a whole — the first season with new leadership under guard Kelsey Plum and first-year head coach Lynne Roberts.
"Total alignment with Lynne [Roberts], with what she has echoed all season," Pebley said. "I just shared this with the team ... There’s times when you plant and there’s times when you harvest — and for sure, planting has occurred. And even I think there was sprouting that occurred with this group."
