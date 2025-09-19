Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Talks Injury, GM Speaks on Missing WNBA Playoffs

Earlier this week, just days after a season-ending loss to the Las Vegas Aces that closed the Los Angeles Sparks' 2025 season, star forward Cameron Brink posted thoughts via Instagram stories — sharing her immediate reactions after suffering a bloody injury in L.A.'s season finale.

Furthermore, immediately following the loss, Sparks' general manager Raegan Pebley spoke on how she evaluated this year's campaign as a whole — the first season with new leadership under guard Kelsey Plum and first-year head coach Lynne Roberts.

"Total alignment with Lynne [Roberts], with what she has echoed all season," Pebley said. "I just shared this with the team ... There’s times when you plant and there’s times when you harvest — and for sure, planting has occurred. And even I think there was sprouting that occurred with this group."

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

Despite missing the WNBA playoffs, Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Sparks’ win tonight — 16 of which came in the fourth quarter.



Impactful growth for Hamby in Year 3 with L.A. She set career-highs in PPG, BPG and games played/started (42) in 2025.https://t.co/eq9bARNku4 https://t.co/jsSsdr9bM5 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

