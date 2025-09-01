Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Calls Out WNBA, LA Legend Reveals Dream Expansion City

Los Angeles Sparks' legend Candace Parker, just months after having her No. 3 jersey retired in Crypto.com Arena's rafters earlier this June, recently spoke on thoughts of WNBA expansion to future cities and states. On a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," Parker discussed future opportunities within the WNBA — revealing her dream expansion franchise destination.

Furthermore, Parker called out the WNBA while discussing certain advantages that come with playing in Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — during the offseason instead of overseas.

"I really do challenge the WNBA to step their game up," she said.

Candace Parker on her dream WNBA expansion city:



“Nashville, Tennessee needs a team — I’m going to speak it into existence,” she said.



Parker formed an ownership group alongside Peyton Manning on Jan. 30, submitting a bid for the Tennessee Summitt: ✍️⬇️https://t.co/gzCxGB7jVK — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 31, 2025

🚨Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight?



Injury updates ahead of Sparks vs Fever in LA: https://t.co/FnsPPLKISX — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 29, 2025

Great screen assist from Cameron Brink — leading to a Kelsey Plum layup.



Might not show up on the stat sheet, but Brink and LA’s frontcourt have put together a plethora of impactful screen-related motions early against Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/KXEVvoLRxm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 27, 2025

Kelsey Plum warming up ahead of Sparks vs Mercury: pic.twitter.com/WBuhM5DR2s — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 27, 2025

The NBA's 24-second shot clock — created by Danny Biasone and first adopted in 1954 — will have a new look in October.



The Lakers’ home arena recently made the change to the all-new circular, LED-infused shot clock:https://t.co/ruxWdAd3Tu — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

