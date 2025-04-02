Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Jersey Retirement, Cameron Brink-Kelsey Plum Influence, More
On March 27, the Los Angeles Sparks announced that they would be retiring Candace Parker's jersey, and she is more than deserving of the honor.
Parker was drafted by the Sparks in 2008 with the first overall pick. In her first season, she led the team to a WNBA Championship and was named Rookie of the Year, MVP, and Finals MVP. She would go on to win MVP one more time in 2013 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.
Parker won two more WNBA Championships with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.
Additionally, current forward Cameron Brink has opened up about her relationship with Kelsey Plum, specifically how much her work ethic has improved her own.
Last season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 total rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game across 15 games. Plum averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Sparks:
