Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on Hall of Fame Class, Gets Honest on Coaching Cycle
WNBA legends Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore were recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, prior to the Los Angeles Sparks' 2025 regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Aces.
Both during and following the ceremony, a plethora of current and former L.A. icons showed support for the WNBA honorees, including Sparks' legend Candace Parker — who will first be eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.
Furthermore, Parker, who spent 13 seasons with the Sparks and led the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016, will be inducted into the 2026 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class on June 27, per an Oct. 30 announcement.
Also, on a recent episode of "Post Moves," Parker was honest in both calling out and challenging the current WNBA head coaching cycle.
"I just think that the WNBA is a copycat league and ... has had success in coaches that have come from the NBA," Parker said. "But the problem that I have is a lot of the coaches that are going to come from the NBA are not going to be women."
