Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on Hall of Fame Class, LA Legend Reacts to New Facility
WNBA legends Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame just weeks ago — and days prior to the Los Angeles Sparks' mid-September, regular-season finale versus the Las Vegas Aces.
Both during and following the Sept. 6 ceremony, multiple current and former L.A. icons showed support for the three WNBA honorees, including Sparks' legend Candace Parker — who will first be eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.
Furthermore, the purple and gold announced plans to build a $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a late-September announcement. It marks the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team. L.A. Lakers legend and Sparks part-owner Magic Johnson shared his immediate thoughts on social media.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
