Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on Hall of Fame Class, LA Legend Reacts to New Facility

Ben Geffner|
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

WNBA legends Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame just weeks ago — and days prior to the Los Angeles Sparks' mid-September, regular-season finale versus the Las Vegas Aces.

Both during and following the Sept. 6 ceremony, multiple current and former L.A. icons showed support for the three WNBA honorees, including Sparks' legend Candace Parker — who will first be eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.

Furthermore, the purple and gold announced plans to build a $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a late-September announcement. It marks the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team. L.A. Lakers legend and Sparks part-owner Magic Johnson shared his immediate thoughts on social media.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News