Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on NBA Gambling Scandal, Magic Johnson on Dodgers Title

Former Los Angeles' Sparks star Candace Parker recently weighed in on the NBA's gambling scandal — in which authorities arrested Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on Oct. 23, in connection to illegal poker and betting schemes.

"I do think this is a growing problem in all of the leagues, when betting is literally at your fingertips," Parker said on a recent episode of her podcast,"Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. legend . "You can wake up and decide to place whatever bet on whatever."

Furthermore, following the MLB's L.A. Dodgers' 5-4, 11-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 1 — which cemented back-to-back World Series titles — Sparks and Dodgers owner, and Lakers' legend, Magic Johnson shared thoughts.

"18 Championship rings for me! NCAA Championship with MSU, 11 Lakers (5 playing, 5 as an owner and 1 as an executive), 1 LA Sparks, 1 LAFC, 1 Team Liquid, and now 3 with the Dodgers!" he wrote.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

