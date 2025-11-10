Sparks Notes: Candace Parker on NBA Gambling Scandal, Magic Johnson on Dodgers Title
Former Los Angeles' Sparks star Candace Parker recently weighed in on the NBA's gambling scandal — in which authorities arrested Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on Oct. 23, in connection to illegal poker and betting schemes.
"I do think this is a growing problem in all of the leagues, when betting is literally at your fingertips," Parker said on a recent episode of her podcast,"Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. legend . "You can wake up and decide to place whatever bet on whatever."
Furthermore, following the MLB's L.A. Dodgers' 5-4, 11-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 1 — which cemented back-to-back World Series titles — Sparks and Dodgers owner, and Lakers' legend, Magic Johnson shared thoughts.
"18 Championship rings for me! NCAA Championship with MSU, 11 Lakers (5 playing, 5 as an owner and 1 as an executive), 1 LA Sparks, 1 LAFC, 1 Team Liquid, and now 3 with the Dodgers!" he wrote.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner