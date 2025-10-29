Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Predicts 2026 NBA Awards, Calls Out WNBA Coaching Cycle

Former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker, after retiring from professional basketball last year, is now working as an NBA analyst for Amazon Prime Video — and will soon headline Prime's WNBA broadcast unit in 2026, according to The New York Times.

On a recent episode of her podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. legend revealed her leading candidates for league MVP, league champion and more for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Furthermore, also on a recent episode of "Post Moves," Parker was honest in both calling out and challenging the current WNBA head coaching cycle.

"I just think that the WNBA is a copycat league and ... has had success in coaches that have come from the NBA," Parker said. "But the problem that I have is a lot of the coaches that are going to come from the NBA are not going to be women."

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.