Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Predicts 2026 NBA Awards, Calls Out WNBA Coaching Cycle
Former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker, after retiring from professional basketball last year, is now working as an NBA analyst for Amazon Prime Video — and will soon headline Prime's WNBA broadcast unit in 2026, according to The New York Times.
On a recent episode of her podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. legend revealed her leading candidates for league MVP, league champion and more for the 2025-26 NBA season.
Furthermore, also on a recent episode of "Post Moves," Parker was honest in both calling out and challenging the current WNBA head coaching cycle.
"I just think that the WNBA is a copycat league and ... has had success in coaches that have come from the NBA," Parker said. "But the problem that I have is a lot of the coaches that are going to come from the NBA are not going to be women."
