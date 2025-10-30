Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Shares Dream Secondary Sport, Predicts 2026 NBA Awards

Since retiring from professional basketball last year, former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker has increased her role in both the NBA and WNBA media landscape — hosting a podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," and currently working as an NBA analyst for Amazon Prime Video.

While in the WNBA, the L.A. icon played 13 seasons for the purple and gold and led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016. In a recent podcast episode, Parker provided an answer to a secondary Olympic sport she'd do well at — other than basketball.

Furthermore, Parker also revealed her leading candidates for NBA champion, league MVP and more for the 2025-26 season.

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

