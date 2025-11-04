Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Talks NBA Gambling Scandal, Shares Dream Second Sport
On a recent episode of former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker's podcast,"Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. legend weighed in on the NBA's gambling scandal — in which authorities arrested Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on Oct. 23, in connection to illegal poker and betting schemes.
"I do think this is a growing problem in all of the leagues, when betting is literally at your fingertips," Parker said. "You can wake up and decide to place whatever bet on whatever."
Furthermore, since retiring from professional basketball last year, Parker has increased her role in both the NBA and WNBA media landscape — currently working as an NBA analyst for Amazon Prime Video.
The L.A. icon played 13 seasons for the purple and gold and led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016. In a recent podcast episode, Parker provided an answer to a secondary Olympic sport she'd do well at — other than basketball.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner