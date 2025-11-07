Sparks Notes: Dearica Hamby Shares Message to Dodgers, Candace Parker on NBA Gambling
On Nov. 1, the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers won their second straight World Series title. Following the thrilling Game 7 victory, both the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and star forward Dearica Hamby shared support for their fellow L.A. team.
"@Dodgers DID THAT!!!!!!" Hamby said.
Furthermore, on a recent episode of former Sparks' star Candace Parker's podcast,"Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. icon discussed the NBA's gambling scandal — in which authorities arrested Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on Oct. 23, in connection to illegal poker and betting schemes.
"I do think this is a growing problem in all of the leagues, when betting is literally at your fingertips," Parker said. "You can wake up and decide to place whatever bet on whatever."
Ben Geffner