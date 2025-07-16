Sparks Notes: Former Guard Joins Wing's Paige Bueckers, LA Sets Scoring Season-High in Victory Over Mystics

The Dallas Wings signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Grace Berger to a seven-day contract on Wednesday, per Scott Agness. A former first-round draft choice in 2023, Berger was selected by the Indiana Fever before being signed by L.A. in mid-June. Now, she joins rookie sensation Paige Bueckers in Dallas.
The Sparks closed a dominant 99-80 home win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night — cementing their first set of back-to-back victory thus far in 2025. The 99-point mark was a season-high for Los Angeles. It converted a 38 total field goals, also a season-best.
Dearica Hamby led with a game-high 26 points — joining Rickea Jackson (22), Plum (20) and Azura Stevens (15) as the four Sparks' starters in double figures.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Recently-Released Sparks Guard Signs With Dallas Wings to Join Paige Bueckers
Sparks Set Wild Season-High in Win Over Mystics
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement
Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs
Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun
Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt
Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese
Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks
Sparks Guard Surpasses Major Career Milestone Against Lynx
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.