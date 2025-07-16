Sparks Notes: Former Guard Joins Wing's Paige Bueckers, LA Sets Scoring Season-High in Victory Over Mystics

The Dallas Wings signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Grace Berger to a seven-day contract on Wednesday, per Scott Agness. A former first-round draft choice in 2023, Berger was selected by the Indiana Fever before being signed by L.A. in mid-June. Now, she joins rookie sensation Paige Bueckers in Dallas.

The Sparks closed a dominant 99-80 home win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night — cementing their first set of back-to-back victory thus far in 2025. The 99-point mark was a season-high for Los Angeles. It converted a 38 total field goals, also a season-best.

Dearica Hamby led with a game-high 26 points — joining Rickea Jackson (22), Plum (20) and Azura Stevens (15) as the four Sparks' starters in double figures.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

The scene at https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena after the Sparks beat the Mystics, 99-80.



LA claims its first set of back-to-back wins this season — heading into the WNBA All-Star Break on a high note.



Hamby led with 26 points. Jackson and Plum added 22 and 20, respectively. pic.twitter.com/clZgqoMY6A — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Dearica Hamby on the Sparks’ playoff chances:



“We’ll continue to build … anything can happen.”



She scored a game-high 26 points tonight vs the Mystics in LA’s second consecutive home win. — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Dearica Hamby with a Kawhi-esque triple to beat the halftime buzzer.



Mystics unable to find an answer for a red-hot Sparks’ offense. Hamby and Plum with 18 and 14 points, respectively. pic.twitter.com/c3pKmzYobs — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Rickea Jackson converts on a WILD baseline and-one layup. 🔥📈



Sparks on a tear to close the first half over the Mystics. Plum and Jackson have combined for 22 points already. pic.twitter.com/zLm7WumiTd — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 16, 2025

Kelsey Plum will participate in this year’s WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest in Indiana — her first time appearing in the event since 2022.



The Sparks’ guard ranks 15th in league history in made threes (539) and is tied for second in 2025 with 50 made triples. pic.twitter.com/NfD61yIh7z — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 15, 2025

Napheesa Collier playing rock, paper, scissors with a fan ahead of Sparks vs Lynx.



🪨📃✂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2M2BrIlgI — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

FINAL — Sparks: 92, Sun: 88



LA survives a late Connecticut comeback to claim its first home win in nearly two months. Plum and Stevens combined for 44 points in the victory.



Jackson and Hamby added 19 and 17, respectively. pic.twitter.com/WhOgHhgQOb — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 14, 2025

