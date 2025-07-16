Sparks Notes: Former Guard Joins Wing's Paige Bueckers, LA Sets Scoring Season-High in Victory Over Mystics

Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Jul 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Julie Allemand (20), forward Rickea Jackson (2), forward Dearica Hamby (5), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward Azura Stevens (23) look on during the second half against the Washington Mystics at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Dallas Wings signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Grace Berger to a seven-day contract on Wednesday, per Scott Agness. A former first-round draft choice in 2023, Berger was selected by the Indiana Fever before being signed by L.A. in mid-June. Now, she joins rookie sensation Paige Bueckers in Dallas.

The Sparks closed a dominant 99-80 home win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night — cementing their first set of back-to-back victory thus far in 2025. The 99-point mark was a season-high for Los Angeles. It converted a 38 total field goals, also a season-best.

Dearica Hamby led with a game-high 26 points — joining Rickea Jackson (22), Plum (20) and Azura Stevens (15) as the four Sparks' starters in double figures.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

