Recently-Released Sparks Guard Signs With Dallas Wings to Join Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Grace Berger to a seven-day contract, per Scott Agness.

Berger's initial signing with L.A. was announced on June 17, prior to the Sparks' home matchup against Seattle. A former first-round draft choice in 2023, Berger was selected by the Indiana Fever following a college career at Indiana.

🚨NEWS: The Sparks sign guards Shey Peddy and Grace Berger to rest-of-season hardship contracts.



LA gets added rotation depth in its backcourt. 🔥📈



More: https://t.co/xaeFhycPzP pic.twitter.com/UtedICGNng — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 17, 2025

The Kentucky native averaged 4.2 points and 1.9 assists across 36 games in her rookie season — highlighted by a season-high 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals against the Liberty in July 2023.

Berger entered June having averaged 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across her first two WNBA campaigns. She played just one game for the purple and gold.

During this past offseason, she played for Ormanspor in Turkey’s KBSL, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Welcome, Grace!



We have signed guard Grace Berger to a seven-day hardship contract. pic.twitter.com/4KBjDkiJdY — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 16, 2025

Berger spent this year's WNBA training camp with the Minnesota Lynx before being signed by the Sparks.

Now, she joins rookie sensation Paige Bueckers on the Wings, marking yet another stop in Berger's WNBA journey.

Bueckers, her new backcourt running mate, is currently averaging over 18 points, four rebounds and five assists in 2025.

