Sparks Set Wild Season-High in Win Over Mystics

The Los Angeles Sparks closed a dominant 99-80 home win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night — cementing their first set of back-to-back victory thus far in 2025.

The 99-point mark was a season-high for Los Angeles. It converted a 38 total field goals, also a season-best.

The scene at https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena after the Sparks beat the Mystics, 99-80.



LA claims its first set of back-to-back wins this season — heading into the WNBA All-Star Break on a high note.



Hamby led with 26 points. Jackson and Plum added 22 and 20, respectively. pic.twitter.com/clZgqoMY6A — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Fueled by a dominant 33-point second quarter, the Sparks scored a season-most 59 first-half points and led by 25 after the first two frames.

Rickea Jackson converts on a WILD baseline and-one layup. 🔥📈



Sparks on a tear to close the first half over the Mystics. Plum and Jackson have combined for 22 points already. pic.twitter.com/zLm7WumiTd — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 16, 2025

"Playing super collectively, I thought tonight was our best," star guard Kelsey Plum said. "I know the numbers back it up, but in terms of our pace and the way we shared the ball, the way we moved ... we got great quality shots."

Dearica Hamby led with a game-high 26 points — joining Rickea Jackson (22), Plum (20) and Azura Stevens (15) as the four Sparks' starters in double figures.

Dearica Hamby with a Kawhi-esque triple to beat the halftime buzzer.



Mystics unable to find an answer for a red-hot Sparks’ offense. Hamby and Plum with 18 and 14 points, respectively. pic.twitter.com/c3pKmzYobs — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 16, 2025

Julie Allemand, the only L.A. starter to not reach the scoring mark, still logged an impressive 10 assists and five rebounds.

“Julie has been unbelievable," head coach Lynne Roberts said. "She just calms us down… She was +22 today and scored three points. That's hard to do, right? So, her value cannot be understated.”

Sania Feagin provided key second-half bench minutes, scoring eight points in 13 minutes to secure the dominant home win.

The Sparks improve to 8-14 and just under three games back of a playoff spot heading into the WNBA's All-Star break.

