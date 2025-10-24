Sparks Notes: Former LA Coach Hired By Tempo, Candace Parker Reacts to Shohei Ohtani
The Toronto Tempo are reportedly hiring former Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach Sandy Brondello as the expansion franchise's first head coach, ahead of their first WNBA season in 2026, according to Title IX Sports' Howard Megdal.
Before spending eight seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Mercury and, most recently, leading the New York Liberty, Brondello was an assistant coach for the Sparks — joining the purple and gold's coaching staff alongside Joe "Jellybean" Bryant in 2011 and remaining on the L.A. sidelines until 2013.
Candace Parker, a former star for the WNBA's Sparks, was on-site at Dodger Stadium on Friday to watch Shohei Ohtani's legendary performance in the MLB's L.A. Dodgers' 5-1 win, which clinched a 2025 World Series appearance. Parker provided a plethora of thoughts and reactions, via TNT Sports.
"Seeing [Shohei] Ohtani up close ... it's crazy," Parker said, during the Dodgers win. "That's so cool."
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner