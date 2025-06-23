Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Credits Pacers Player, Trio of Sparks Headline First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum recently joined Hall of Famer Lisa Leslieon a recent episode of the "Between the Lines" podcast to discuss a myriad of topics — one of which included a personalized shout-out to Indiana Pacers' guard T.J. McConnell, on his motivated work ethic following a remarkable 2025 postseason run.

Kelsey Plum headlined the Sparks in the first WNBA All-Star 2025 voting returns, per a release — joining a trio of Sparks within the opening top-20. The mid-summer event — to be held for the first-ever time at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18-19 — was sold out nearly three months prior on April 29, per a league announcement.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Despite Kelsey Plum's stellar individual accomplishments in 2025, the Sparks are still looking for sustained team success.



She’s confident LA will make a postseason run.



“On my deathbed we are going to get there… [and] clinch a playoff spot,” Plum said.https://t.co/hXXSSYu0DX — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 23, 2025

SPARKS NOTES: Kelsey Plum Makes Playoff Promise, Insights on Playing Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Sue Bird Argue WNBA Rule + more.https://t.co/XwIiexDQul — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 23, 2025

Mark Walter purchased ownership in the MLB’s Dodgers and WNBA’s Sparks in 2012 and 2014, respectively.



Now, he takes over the Buss family majority stake in the Lakers after a record-breaking $10 billion deal.



A truly historic moment in LA sports.https://t.co/E5gafGyVBW — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Rickea Jackson on Skechers’ shoe deal:



“We’re rookies together … Before signing with Skechers, I always had plantar fasciitis, but I’ve had no problems with that [since],” she said.



She made history last summer becoming @SKECHERSUSA’s first-ever WNBA athlete. 🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/L5Ojy7Va7m — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

Major sporting events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) since March:



- B1G Men’s + Women’s Basketball Tournament

- NBA Finals

- WNBA All-Star, July 18-19 (SOLD OUT)



Inside the Sparks’ All-Star campaigning ahead of Indiana’s first-ever host bid: https://t.co/3Gg2CCjKLS pic.twitter.com/x1UyYQx2PU — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

RECAP: Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Los Angeles Sparks, 98-67.



Read more: https://t.co/nlzKBKV6LIpic.twitter.com/FP3n46y3DB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 18, 2025

