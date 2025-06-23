Kelsey Plum Headlines Sparks in First WNBA All-Star Fan Voting Return

Kelsey Plum headlined the Los Angeles Sparks in the first WNBA All-Star 2025 voting returns, per a release.

Plum slotted No. 11 among all WNBA players with 204,845 total votes, joining a trio of Sparks within the opening top-20.

Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson finished at No. 19 and No. 20 with 105,727 and 97,767 votes.

In a month-long lead up to the league's star-studded event, the Los Angeles Sparks continue to advocate for Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens in voting promotions.

Of the highlighted four, just Plum and Hamby have previous All-Star Game experience.

“Being selected to the All-Star team is a tremendous honor and I’m excited to head to Phoenix to compete,” Hamby said, per a release, prior to last year's event. “This points to the hard work that I’ve put in during the offseason and in games so far, but it’s also thanks to my great teammates and coaches who have trusted me in a leadership role with our team.”

Plum also has three All-Star selections in each of the past three years — including All-Star MVP honors in 2022 after scoring 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting.

She followed up the honor by pouring in 30 points for Team Wilson in 2023, then nine points and six assists for Team USA in 2024.

The mid-summer event — to be held for the first-ever time at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18-19 — was sold out nearly three months prior on April 29, per a league announcement.

