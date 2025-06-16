Sparks' Legend Lisa Leslie Sounds Off on Controversial Drama From Coco Gauff's French Open Win

After U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff cemented a convincing 6-1, 6-2 French Open semifinal win over Lois Boisson on June 5, a plethora of celebrities within the world of sports chimed in with praise.

Former Los Angeles Sparks' legend Lisa Leslie commented under Gauff's Instagram post following the dominant victory, saying, "One more!!!!! Fight for your right to Partyyyyyy!!! You got this, champ!!!!!!”

Days later, the No. 2 seeded Gauff faced off against world-ranked No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final round — delivering on Leslie's request with a stunning comeback turned into a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 tiebreak win, her first official title at Roland-Garros.

Certain comments from Sabalenka after the conclusion of the match — in relation to saying her personal unforced errors proved to be the deciding factor in the loss, not Gauff's performance — resulted in a myriad of drama and controversy.

"I think she won the match not because she played incredible. Just because I made all of those mistakes," Sabalenka said.

On a recent edition of CBS Sports' "We Need To Talk," Leslie made her feelings on it known.

"[Gauff] worked so hard every single match to get to the finals, and I just love the fact that she not only has the will to win [but] the fight to win," Leslie said. "What I love also is how she just takes the high road no matter what.

"We all have heard the comments from Sabalenka — her negativity, talking about how ... Coco didn't beat her, that she lost the match because of her errors," she continued. "When you mess with the bull, you get the horn. Sabalenka was so wrong ... so every turn, [Gauff] has to face not just her opponent, but the ridicule from her colleagues."

After defending Gauff, Leslie then sent a direct message to Sabalenka about overall sportsmanship.

"You're playing against an American ... have some respect and lose with class," Leslie added. "And because Sabalenka didn't play her best, she decided to take the low road and ... criticize what Coco has accomplished."

Leslie, a Hall of Famer, had her No. 9 jersey retired in 2010 — one of two current Los Angeles players in the rafters.

