Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Gets Brutally Honest, Paige Bueckers Makes Statement in LA

Ben Geffner
Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) scores with no time remaining against Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) for the game-winning basket at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) scores with no time remaining against Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) for the game-winning basket at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In an on-court interview immediately following last Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings, Kelsey Plum was asked about matching up against Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers, as well as keys to success as the 2025 regular season winds down — with the Sparks still searching for a playoff spot. Her response was simple and honest.

Bueckers made a statement in the contest. The rookie put together an impressive career-high effort, but it wasn't enough. A thrilling game-winner by Plum cemented the dramatic 81-80 L.A. win.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

