Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Gets Brutally Honest, Paige Bueckers Makes Statement in LA
In an on-court interview immediately following last Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings, Kelsey Plum was asked about matching up against Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers, as well as keys to success as the 2025 regular season winds down — with the Sparks still searching for a playoff spot. Her response was simple and honest.
Bueckers made a statement in the contest. The rookie put together an impressive career-high effort, but it wasn't enough. A thrilling game-winner by Plum cemented the dramatic 81-80 L.A. win.
