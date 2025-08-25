Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Gets Brutally Honest, Paige Bueckers Makes Statement in LA

In an on-court interview immediately following last Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings, Kelsey Plum was asked about matching up against Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers, as well as keys to success as the 2025 regular season winds down — with the Sparks still searching for a playoff spot. Her response was simple and honest.

Bueckers made a statement in the contest. The rookie put together an impressive career-high effort, but it wasn't enough. A thrilling game-winner by Plum cemented the dramatic 81-80 L.A. win.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

The NBA's 24-second shot clock — created by Danny Biasone and first adopted in 1954 — will have a new look in October.



The Lakers’ home arena recently made the change to the all-new circular, LED-infused shot clock:https://t.co/ruxWdAd3Tu — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Paige Bueckers on the effectiveness and her maintained use of the mid-range shot:



“Basketball has gotten away from it … It’s really hard to guard, and teams don’t have counters for it [anymore].” pic.twitter.com/NUXlu2q1PT — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Paige Bueckers on scoring a career-high 44 points, and her overall success as a rookie in the WNBA:



“People have gotten to see the struggle, the injuries, the times where I couldn’t play … For me to have [this] story and people to continue to believe in me, it means a lot.” pic.twitter.com/ZtRDg0mImI — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Following a buzzer-beater ending to Sparks vs Wings, here’s Kelsey Plum on allowing Paige Bueckers to score 44 points:



“We gotta play some f—-ing defense.” pic.twitter.com/3fO3jzJRJm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

