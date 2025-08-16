Wings' Paige Bueckers Breaks WNBA Record Against Kelsey Plum's Sparks

Dallas Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers entered Friday night's home contest against the Los Angeles Sparks with 141 assists in 2025 — just two shy of holding the franchise's single-season rookie assists record.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

Just minutes into Friday's first quarter, Bueckers surpassed the mark, collecting three assists in the opening frame alone while guiding the Wings to an early 32-27 lead after just 10 minutes of play.

Paige Bueckers officially holds our franchise's rookie season assists record ✔️ pic.twitter.com/pelrjMTFoP — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) August 15, 2025

Through 26 games — and 26 starts — this season, Bueckers has averaged over 18 points, four rebounds, one steal and five assists per game during her rookie season in the WNBA.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Bueckers, on pace to surpass 500 points and 900 minutes played in 2025 after Friday's matchup, has served as one of Dallas' lone bright spots amid a rough 9-24 campaign this year.

Following Friday's contest, the Sparks and Wings will meet twice more during the 2025 regular season — on August 20 and September 7, respectively, both of which take place in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.