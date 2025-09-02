Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Headlines New 2K26 Feature, Former LA Guard Signed By Fever

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum is currently averaging 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest this season — an essential piece to the purple and gold's backcourt. Now, according to ESPN, Plum joins Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson to headline a new WNBA game mode in this year's NBA 2K26 video game.

The Indiana Fever signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Shey Peddy to a third seven-day day hardship contract on Tuesday, per Scott Agness. Prior to her time in Indiana, the Sparks announced the signing of Peddy, a veteran guard, in mid-June to a hardship contract.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For the first time in @NBA2K history, users are able to play WNBA and NBA players alongside each other.



More on the add to 2K26’s MyTeam, headlined by Kelsey Plum & A’ja Wilson: https://t.co/FMq3ZM1Jxu

pic.twitter.com/YrQfr0tXRJ — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 2, 2025

NEWS: One former Sparks guard was re-signed by the Fever amid Caitlin Clark’s absence. 👀https://t.co/5oJc3N9Zrd — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 2, 2025

Candace Parker on her dream WNBA expansion city:



“Nashville, Tennessee needs a team — I’m going to speak it into existence,” she said.



Parker formed an ownership group alongside Peyton Manning on Jan. 30, submitting a bid for the Tennessee Summitt: ✍️⬇️https://t.co/gzCxGB7jVK — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 31, 2025

Kelsey Plum warming up ahead of Sparks vs Mercury: pic.twitter.com/WBuhM5DR2s — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 27, 2025

The NBA's 24-second shot clock — created by Danny Biasone and first adopted in 1954 — will have a new look in October.



The Lakers’ home arena recently made the change to the all-new circular, LED-infused shot clock:https://t.co/ruxWdAd3Tu — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.