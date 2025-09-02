Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Headlines New 2K26 Feature, Former LA Guard Signed By Fever
Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum is currently averaging 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest this season — an essential piece to the purple and gold's backcourt. Now, according to ESPN, Plum joins Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson to headline a new WNBA game mode in this year's NBA 2K26 video game.
The Indiana Fever signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Shey Peddy to a third seven-day day hardship contract on Tuesday, per Scott Agness. Prior to her time in Indiana, the Sparks announced the signing of Peddy, a veteran guard, in mid-June to a hardship contract.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
