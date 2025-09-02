Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Headlines New 2K26 Feature, Former LA Guard Signed By Fever

Ben Geffner|
Sep 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against the Seattle Storm during the fourth quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against the Seattle Storm during the fourth quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum is currently averaging 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest this season — an essential piece to the purple and gold's backcourt. Now, according to ESPN, Plum joins Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson to headline a new WNBA game mode in this year's NBA 2K26 video game.

The Indiana Fever signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Shey Peddy to a third seven-day day hardship contract on Tuesday, per Scott Agness. Prior to her time in Indiana, the Sparks announced the signing of Peddy, a veteran guard, in mid-June to a hardship contract.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News