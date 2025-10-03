Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Makes Unrivaled Decision, LA Sends Message to Dodgers
Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum will play for Unrivaled Basketball this winter, according to a league announcement on Wednesday. Plum's decision to play comes less than a year after she opted out for Unrivaled's first season, initially deciding not to participate in the women's professional three-on-three league, co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
Prior to the start of this year's MLB postseason, the Sparks delivered a message to the Dodgers ahead of their Wild-Card Series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.
"Best of luck to our friends at the @Dodgers who begin their postseason run tonight! Let’s run it back!" the Sparks wrote on X.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
