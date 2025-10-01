Sparks Send Message to Dodgers Ahead of Postseason

On Tuesday, prior to the start of this year's MLB postseason, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks delivered a message to the Dodgers ahead of their Wild-Card Series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Best of luck to our friends at the @Dodgers who begin their postseason run tonight! Let’s run it back!" the Sparks wrote on X.

The announcement comes just months after the purple and gold held a "Dodgers Night" at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 7. The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition, co-branded Sparks x Dodgers hat.

Despite a 103-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces exactly at Crypto.com Arena in their mid-September season finale, the Sparks still rattled off 21 wins in 2025 — tremendous growth for a franchise that finished just 8-32 in 2024.

Furthermore, L.A. — led by a new-look roster featuring first-year coach Lynne Roberts and star guard Kelsey Plum — just narrowly missed out on clinching the WNBA's final playoff spot this season.

Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.

"Total alignment with Lynne [Roberts], with what she has echoed all season," Sparks' general manager Raegan Pebley said. "I just shared this with the team ... There’s times when you plant and there’s times when you harvest — and for sure, planting has occurred. And even I think there was sprouting that occurred with this group."

