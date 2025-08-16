Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Responds to Caitlin Clark Drama, Talks Leaving Aces, Paige Bueckers Not ROTY?

Following this year's WNBA All-Star Game, Los Angeles Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum called out Team Clark — captained by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark — for skipping a players meeting in which players agreed to wear "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts, a representation of ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations. In a recent episode of Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast, Plum responded to questions and drama surrounding it.

Furthermore, Plum, now excelling in 2025 with the purple and gold, discussed her departure and trade request from the Las Vegas Aces this past offseason. “I needed a fresh start, and I felt like my growth was capped in Vegas," she said.

On the latest episode of a recent podcast, a L.A. Sparks' legend unpacked Paige Bueckers' remarkable rookie season run so far — and identified the top challenger to her a potential Rookie of the Year honor.

Kelsey Plum on her departure from Las Vegas:



“I felt like my growth was capped in Vegas … You start to feel like, okay, ‘Am I becoming the fourth option?’ … There’s a point where you start to feel underappreciated.” (@BEVpod_)



More: https://t.co/oFHHMWZfAQ pic.twitter.com/vskwRQbHB7 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 15, 2025

Alissa Pili was training back home in Anchorage, Alaska, when the Sparks offered a seven-day contract.



Inside Pili’s career resurgence — and a look behind the curtain of midseason WNBA signings.



An exclusive @SInow feature:https://t.co/j0K8hHUxh4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

The Sparks currently sport the second-best L10 (8-2), third-highest PPG (85.9) and third-most road wins (9) of any WNBA team in 2025.



Incredible motion in LA. pic.twitter.com/eKAfjgIahm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

Lakers’ forward Jarred Vanderbilt in attendance for Sparks vs Storm. pic.twitter.com/fYQptvCCN4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

