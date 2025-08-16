Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Responds to Caitlin Clark Drama, Talks Leaving Aces, Paige Bueckers Not ROTY?
Following this year's WNBA All-Star Game, Los Angeles Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum called out Team Clark — captained by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark — for skipping a players meeting in which players agreed to wear "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts, a representation of ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations. In a recent episode of Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast, Plum responded to questions and drama surrounding it.
Furthermore, Plum, now excelling in 2025 with the purple and gold, discussed her departure and trade request from the Las Vegas Aces this past offseason. “I needed a fresh start, and I felt like my growth was capped in Vegas," she said.
On the latest episode of a recent podcast, a L.A. Sparks' legend unpacked Paige Bueckers' remarkable rookie season run so far — and identified the top challenger to her a potential Rookie of the Year honor.
