Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reveals Reason Behind Las Vegas Aces Departure

The Las Vegas Aces moved star guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks via a blockbuster three-team trade in late January that sent shockwaves through the WNBA world.

While the sign-and-trade request from Plum came in the form of a trade and not a free agent signing, the move was certainly intentional.

Plum, now excelling in 2025 with the purple and gold, discussed her departure from the Aces this past offseason on a recent episode of Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast.

“I needed a fresh start, and I felt like my growth was capped in Vegas," Plum said. "You start to feel like, okay, ‘Am I becoming the fourth option?’ — and we're not winning, so it also feels frustrating. [and] there's egos involved.

"Again, it's not just me. That's what happens when you play on a team [like Las Vegas] with a ton of people that are budding stars. You're trying to figure out how to make it work … There’s a point where you start to feel underappreciated," Plum added. "I know I have a lot more in the tank and I know I can lead ... and the opportunity [was] just not here [with the Aces]."

Furthermore, Plum previously emphasized her desire to be with the Sparks in a Los Angeles Times article on April 27.

“With all due respect, we finished last last year, so everything that we did last year was thrown out the window," Plum said. "Changing the culture, that’s a day-to-day process.

“It’s the turn of a new leaf in a lot of different ways, in leadership and investment in the franchise. “That’s why I decided to come here ... “I was brought here for a reason," she continued.

Now, Plum has helped lead the red-hot Sparks — one of the streakiest teams in the WNBA — back into playoff contention in 2025.

