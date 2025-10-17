Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Rips Cathy Engelbert, Cameron Brink to Play in Unrivaled
On Sept. 30, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier challenged WNBA leadership — specifically, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert — in a direct exit-interview statement. Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby, among other current WNBA players, have recently spoken out in support of Collier over recent weeks.
Now, in a Oct. 9 story by ESPN's Katie Barnes, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her relationship with Engelbert.
Furthermore, Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink will play for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement. Brink rejoins Unrivaled in 2026, just a year after initially joining last December, but having to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to injury.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner