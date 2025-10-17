Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Rips Cathy Engelbert, Cameron Brink to Play in Unrivaled

On Sept. 30, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier challenged WNBA leadership — specifically, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert — in a direct exit-interview statement. Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby, among other current WNBA players, have recently spoken out in support of Collier over recent weeks.

Now, in a Oct. 9 story by ESPN's Katie Barnes, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her relationship with Engelbert.

Furthermore, Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink will play for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement. Brink rejoins Unrivaled in 2026, just a year after initially joining last December, but having to sit out of the league's inaugural season due to injury.

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum addresses Sparks fans after LA’s season-ending loss:



“We're here to win. Playoffs are a standard, and moving forward … things are changing. [We] appreciate the support in the meantime … We’ll be back.”https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

