Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Shares 'Assassin' Mindset, Former LA Guard Replaces Caitlin Clark on WNBA All-Star Team

Ben Geffner
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) against USA Women's National Team player Kelsey Plum (5) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Amidst a streaky Los Angeles Sparks' winning streak before the WNBA All-Star break, star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her personal scoring and playmaking mindset — detailing how she was able to contribute so well offensively.

"[I] was just trying to be patient and ... be like an assassin and strike," Plum said.

Indiana's Caitlin Clark will not participate in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game due to a groin injury suffered earlier this week, she announced in a team statement on Thursday. Brittney Sykes, a former Sparks' guard, will replace the Fever star on Team Clark.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

